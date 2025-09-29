Netanyahu says Sorry to Qatar over Strikes after massive outrage

WASHINGTON – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally apologized to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani for Israel’s shocking airstrike in Doha, making the call from the White House while meeting with US President Donald Trump.

A Qatari technical team was also present during the high-stakes discussions. The apology comes after Israel’s September 9 strike in Doha targeted Hamas leaders, killing only lower-level officials, but sparking furious outrage across the Arab world.

The attack, condemned as a blatant violation of international law, had risked derailing Qatar’s mediation efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and release remaining hostages—but the apology may now pave the way for negotiations to resume.

Before Netanyahu’s arrival, Trump spoke with Qatar’s Emir, emphasizing the U.S.’s commitment to regional peace. Netanyahu and Trump are scheduled to hold a joint press conference.

Qatar, however, has not softened its stance. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari slammed the strike as “treacherous” and “reckless,” warning that violations of sovereignty will not go unpunished. He dismissed Israel’s claims that the strike was a “message,” stating it was instead an attempt to justify repeated failures. Qatar’s priority remains defending national sovereignty and holding those responsible accountable, with political considerations taking a back seat.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who visited Qatar after the strike, urged Doha to continue mediating between Israel and Hamas, warning of a “very narrow window” for a ceasefire. The U.S. reaffirmed its support for Qatar’s security and praised its mediation efforts.

Regional backing for Qatar has been strong. An emergency Arab-Islamic summit condemned Israel’s actions, while the Gulf Cooperation Council released an extraordinary statement outlining measures in response. Al-Ansari called the regional solidarity “an important and resonant message” internationally, with further executive steps expected in the coming days.