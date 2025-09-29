Bcci To Raise Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Issue At Icc Meeting

NEW DELHI – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced its decision to take up the Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, in a statement, said the matter will be raised during the ICC meeting scheduled for the first week of November in Dubai, where the Indian board intends to lodge a strong protest against Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Saikia said the BCCI had been following the Indian government’s policy from the very beginning and emphasized that the Asia Cup is a multinational tournament, not a bilateral series. “The 0-6 narrative is imaginary. The 0-3 result is clear and stands in India’s favor. What happened during the final after the Tilak operation was unfortunate, but we take pride in our team for defeating Pakistan,” he added.

The controversy erupted after the Indian team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from ACC Chairman and Pakistan’s federal minister, Mohsin Naqvi. According to the BCCI secretary, Naqvi took the trophy and medals with him after the final match. “We hope that the trophy and medals will soon be handed over to the Indian team,” Saikia stated.

Besides it, Saikia announced a cash reward of Rs210 million (₹21 crore) for the Indian squad in recognition of their victory over Pakistan in the tournament.