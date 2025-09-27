Asia Cup 2025 final: No joint trophy photoshoot for Pakistan, India

DUBAI – The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final between Pakistan and India will take place in Dubai on Sunday.

Unlike tradition, the customary pre-final photo session with the trophy will not be held due to heightened tensions between the two sides.

Tournament organizers confirmed that no such event took place on Saturday, adding that a final decision regarding the photo session would be made on Sunday before the match.

This will mark the first time in the 41-year history of the Asia Cup that Pakistan and India will meet in the tournament’s final.

The issue of sportsmanship has also come under scrutiny, as the Indian players avoided handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts in two earlier matches of the event.

Similar behavior is expected in the final, with little likelihood of both captains posing together with the trophy.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s captain Salman Ali Agha will hold a pre-final press conference on Saturday at 7 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

The national squad is also scheduled to train from 7 to 10 p.m. at the ICC Academy in Dubai ahead of the high-stakes final.