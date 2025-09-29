Experts urge preventive measures, timely treatment of fungal infections

LAHORE – Principal of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Prof Farooq Afzal, has stressed the need to raise public awareness for the prevention and timely treatment of fungal infections.

He was speaking at a Fungal Infection Awareness Walk at the Lahore General Hospital on Monday. The purpose of the walk was to raise awareness about the causes, prevention, and timely treatment of fungal infections. Prof of Dermatology Dr. Atif Shehzad, Medical Superintendent Prof. Faryad Hussain, along with Dr. Wajiha Saeed, Dr. Ema Shaheen, Dr. Samreen Rafi, Dr. Shaika Ali, Dr. Amjad Kazmi, Dr. Amara Siddiq, Dr. Afshan Amjad, Dr. Hina Manzoor, Dr. Farhana Saadat, Dr. Nida Ali, Dr. Sobia Ali, and Dr. Uzma Mirza, nursing staff, and healthcare professionals were present.

Prof Farooq Afzal stated that public awareness initiatives not only educate about diseases but also promote healthier lifestyles within communities. He highlighted the need for further research to develop long-term and effective treatment solutions for such persistent skin diseases.

Dr Atif Shehzad explained that fungal infections commonly affect the skin, nails, and moist areas of the body, such as underarms, skin folds, and between the toes. He warned that many people mistake these infections for minor rashes or allergies, which can lead to severe complications like chronic itching, permanent scarring, and persistent wounds if left untreated.

He further cautioned against self-medication, especially the use of over-the-counter steroid creams, which may provide temporary relief but can worsen the infection by driving it deeper into the skin. He advised the public to maintain proper hygiene, keep the body dry—especially sweaty areas—avoid sharing personal items like towels, socks, and clothing, and to consult a qualified skin specialist at the first sign of symptoms.

Prof. Dr Faryad Hussain stated that such awareness walks are vital to enhance public understanding of skin diseases. He stressed the need for regular awareness campaigns to build a healthier and more informed society.