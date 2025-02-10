Unique School, Lahore Leads University among 59 sealed in Punjab capital

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 59 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different areas of Punjab capital on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 20 buildings in Gulberg, and 39 in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Samanabad and Shadbagh for illegal commercial use and nonpayment-of-commercialisation-fees.

The sealed premises include Unique School, Lahore Literati, Lahore Leads University Shadman Campus, Base Academy, Dental Arts, saloon, restaurant, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in the Punjab capital.