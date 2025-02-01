Rs10,000 per family: KP Ramadan package registration, distribution schedule

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a Ramadan package 2025 for deserving families.

Under the initiative, each eligible family in the province will receive Rs10,000 during the holy month of Ramadan.

The provincial cabinet said 5,000 families will be selected from each of the 115 constituencies in the province.

Cash Distribution Schedule

Each deserving family will receive a cheque of Rs10,000 during the first ten days of Ramadan.

The government has assigned various departments the task of selecting eligible families. Under the Ramadan package, a total of up to Rs8 billion will be distributed.

The distribution of the Ramadan package will be monitored from the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar.

Ramadan Package 2025 Registration

The government will select 5,000 families from each of the 115 constituencies for the package. However, the registration process has yet not be revealed by the government.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has taken a decision to provide the ‘Nigahban Ramadan Reliefe Package’ to thousands of families across the province

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting in this regard, during which various suggestions and recommendations regarding the relief package for the holy month of fasting were reviewed.

The chief minister said the Nigahban Ramadan Package is a right of the underprivileged and a responsibility of the government. The public should receive their due rights with dignity and respect as she said people do not need to stand in long queues for the package.