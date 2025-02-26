Pakistanis likely to enjoy ‘Week-Long Eid ul-Fitr Holiday’ in 2025; check dates here

ISLAMABAD – As the holy month of Ramadan is about to start, Pakistanis are eagerly anticipating a potential week-long holiday for Eid ul-Fitr this year.

The Holy Month of Ramadan is expected to begin on the eve of either March 1, or March 2 with Eid ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on March 30 or 31, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

Eid Ul Fitr Holidays 2025

Given that Eidul Fitr falls on first three days of week, the holidays are expected to coincide with weekend (Saturday and Sunday), providing a five-day break. However, if you can get two more days off (Thursday and Friday) this would extend the break to around nine days, from Saturday, March 29, to Sunday, April 6.

While these dates are still tentative, the final announcement will be made by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in the coming days after the moon sighting.

Eid ul-Fitr is one of the most significant and joyous festivals for Muslims, and many are looking forward to the extended holidays, which will provide an opportunity for family gatherings, feasts, and celebrations.

Ramadan Schedule 2025