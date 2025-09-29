Rajab Butt responds to Fatima Khan’s allegations of Sexual Abuse, False Marriage Promises

ISLAMABAD – YouTuber Rajab Butt continues to remain in bad light, and this time another social media influencer made shocking claims about him related to sexual abuse and false marriage promises.

Rajab, who stayed abroad while facing legal issues inhis homeland, fiercely rejected explosive allegations leveled against him by TikToker Fatima Khan, branding them “baseless, fabricated lies.”

Appearing on a recent podcast, he struck back at his accuser, blasting media and podcast hosts for giving airtime to what he called “attention-seeking individuals” spreading falsehoods.

Fatima made a series of bombshell claims, saying Rajab lured her with false promises of marriage, coerced her into a relationship, physically assaulted her, and showered her with lavish gifts, including a luxury watch worth around Rs40lac.

TikToker painted a darker picture too, accusing Butt of being addicted to alcohol, engaging in “objectionable activities,” and deceiving multiple women in similar ways. She insists she holds video evidence to prove her accusations. She also crossed paths with Butt through friend who introduced him as a “brotherly figure,” but what followed, she claims, was a troubling relationship marked by manipulation, violence, and betrayal.

It also sparked frenzy online, with fans of both stars clashing on social media, each side demanding answers. Adding fuel to the fire, Butt remained already under spotlight for another scandal as National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) registered case against him, accusing him of promoting illegal gambling and betting applications.

FIR alleged that he used YouTube and other platforms to lure the public into investing in shady apps. With both personal drama and legal case intensifying, Rajab Butt finds himself at the center of a firestorm that shows no signs of slowing down.