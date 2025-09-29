Pakistani firm honored for rapid growth in Shariah-Compliant Finance at IFFSA

KARACHI – Pakistani Shariah-compliant firm Lucky Investments Limited has been honored with “Emerging Islamic Finance Entity of the Year” award at the 10th Islamic Finance Forum of South Asia (IFFSA) Conference & Awards 2025 in Colombo.

The company known for investment and portfolio management across multiple sectors achieved remarkable milestone by crossing Rs100 billion ($350 million) in Assets Under Management (AUM) within just six months of launching its first fund. This achievement makes Lucky Investments the first asset management company in Pakistan to reach this level so quickly.

CEO of Lucky Investments Mohammad Shoaib received award at Colombo ceremony, attended by key policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders from across South Asia, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, the Maldives, and neighboring countries.

Lucky Investments officials said this award shows outstanding performance of our firm since launching our first fund in April 2025. With AUMs now surpassing Rs100 billion ($350 million), Lucky has become the fastest-growing asset management company in Pakistan this year.”

IFFSA conference and awards recognize organizations and leaders who advance Riba-free financial solutions across the subcontinent. Lucky Investments’ success highlights the growing demand for Shariah-compliant investment products as Pakistani investors increasingly seek ethical and faith-based financial solutions.

Islamic finance sector in Pakistan continues to expand with regulatory support from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Growth is being driven by mutual funds, sukuk offerings, and Islamic banking products.