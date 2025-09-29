Rains likely in Karachi, parts of Sindh during this week

KARACHI – Intermittent rains and windstorms are likely in Karachi and parts of Sindh on Monday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a well-marked low-pressure weather system lies over Gujrat (India), which will likely move west/north-westwards. Moist currents from the northeastern Arabian Sea penetrate southeastern Sindh. A fresh westerly wave will likely approach the upper parts of Pakistan on October 3.

Under these conditions, intermittent rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely in Tharparker (Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Matiari, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Sajawal from September 29 to October 2. Isolated moderate to heavy falls are also likely in Tharparker, Umer Kot and Mirpur Khas.

Rains and windstorms may damage dilapidated buildings and structures like electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

Karachi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 38°C and 40°C on Tuesday and between 39°C and 41°C on Wednesday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 37°C and 39°C on Tuesday and between 38°C and 40°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in Karachi and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 78 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 72 per cent.