After Ducky Bhai, YouTuber Rajab Butt booked over charges of promoting gambling apps

ISLAMABAD – After Ducky Bhai, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Wednesday filed a case against popular YouTuber Rajab Butt for allegedly promoting gambling and betting applications and encouraging the public to invest in them.

Rajab Butt, as per the FIR, is accused of using social media platforms, including YouTube, to upload videos and advertisements that lured people into gambling apps.

The authorities said his promotions misled viewers, resulting in many losing their hard-earned income to fraudulent betting schemes.

The investigators revealed that Butt had also worked as a brand ambassador for a well-known betting app, further legitimizing these platforms in the eyes of his audience. NCCIA noted that despite multiple notices sent to him for inquiry, the YouTuber repeatedly failed to appear before investigators, prompting the registration of a formal case against him.

The officials highlighted that the case is part of a broader crackdown on online gambling networks that exploit digital platforms to target Pakistani users. In a related move, the agency has also registered cases against two more YouTubers, identified as Ins Ali and Hrira, for promoting similar betting applications.

The cybercrime officials warned that promoting gambling apps violates Pakistani law and carries serious consequences. They urged social media influencers and content creators to act responsibly and avoid misleading the public with unlawful promotions.

The NCCIA reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding citizens from online fraud and said it will continue monitoring digital platforms to curb gambling and betting scams.