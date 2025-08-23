Rajab Butt questions PSL Betting Sponsors as Ducky Bhai faces action

ISLAMABAD – Controversial YouTuber Rajab Butt sparked new debate as he raised concerns over what he describes as “selective accountability” in ongoing crackdown against influencers accused of promoting betting Apps.

He made comments while referring to recent arrest of fellow creator Saadur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, saying law should be applied equally for all. Rajab said betting app logos printed on Pakistan Super League jerseys and their advertisements running openly on mainstream media said it all . Why is there no action against those at the top?” he asked.

Rajab further noted that while many online personalities have endorsed such platforms, only a handful are being targeted, mostly individuals who are easier to arrest.

Despite his differences with Ducky, Rajab wished him and his family well during the ongoing investigation.

Ducky Bhai’s Trial

Meanwhile, court gave National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) five more days of Ducky Bhai’s physical remand in a high-profile case tied to online gambling apps.

The popular vlogger was dramatically held last week at Lahore Airport while allegedly trying to flee the country. Authorities accuse him of promoting illegal betting platforms, with the FIR claiming he even acted as a “country manager” for one app without government approval.

Rehman’s lawyer lashed out in court, questioning why investigators needed more custody when they already had his laptop and phone in hand. But the NCCIA insisted more interrogation was necessary. YouTuber now faces serious charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016, along with fraud and illegal prize-offering sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. If convicted, the consequences could be severe.