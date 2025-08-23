Amnesty International slams ‘Witch-Hunt’ arrests of Imran Khan’s Nephews

ISLAMABAD – Amnesty International denounced arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephews, Shahreyar Khan and Shershah Khan, calling it part of a “political witch-hunt” aimed at silencing dissent.

In a statement issued by its South Asia office, Amnesty said the nephews were recently detained in connection with cases related to the May 9, 2023 protests. The rights body described the arrests as an attempt to intimidate the families of political opponents and demanded their immediate release.

“The arrests are part of a broader pattern in which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is being targeted on political grounds, with the aim of crushing opposition and silencing critical voices,” the statement read.

Amnesty further noted that targeting family members of political leaders and workers has become a worrying trend in Pakistan, urging the government to put an end to such practices.

Lahore police have arrested Shershah Khan, son of Aleema Khan and nephew of PTI founder Imran Khan, just a day after detaining his brother, Shahrez Khan, over alleged involvement in the May 9 riots. PTI has condemned both arrests as “abductions,” accusing authorities of intimidation and political victimization.

Aleema Khan claimed police assaulted staff, harassed her daughter-in-law, and forcefully took her son away, but vowed to continue carrying Imran Khan’s message. A Lahore anti-terrorism court has placed Shahrez on an eight-day remand in the Jinnah House attack case, though his lawyers argue he was in Chitral at the time, calling the case fabricated.

Talal Chaudhry defended the arrests, insisting both brothers were present at the vandalism site — a claim PTI strongly denies, citing photos and messages as proof. The arrests have sparked outrage within PTI, with the party warning of further political unrest.