Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar during Friday night and following two days.

According to the synoptic situation, Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Batagram, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Mardan, Peshawar, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan during Friday night.

On Saturday and Sunday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Batagram, Shangla, Mansehra, Balakot, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Mardan, Peshawar, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received rainfall of varying intensities during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Mardan 30, Takht Bhai 29, Dir (upper 25, Lower 08), Kakul 26, Kalam 20, Malam Jabba 10, Pattan 08, Saidu Sharif 07, Parachinar 02, D I Khan 01

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 39 C.

Maximum temperature in Peshawar was recorded 35 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 55 per cent.