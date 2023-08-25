LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more monsoon rains for parts of Punjab including Lahore during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, Mianwali, Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala and Faisalabad during Friday night and the following two days.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 35-37 C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, parts of Punjab received scattered rains during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Mangla 21, Jhelum 18, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 19, Shamsabad 06), Islamabad (Bokra 17, Saidpur 08, Zero Point 04, Golra 01), Lahore (Gulberg 15, City 11, Samanabad, Iqbal Town 05, Lakshmi Chowk 04, Shahi Qila 04, Upper Mall 03, Gulshan-e-Ravi 02), Narowal 17, Attock 05, Bhakkar 02, Murree 03, Gujranwala 01

Sargodha remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 39 C.

Maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded 35 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 65 per cent.