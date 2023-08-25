Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather across Sindh during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province during the next two days.

However, light rain/drizzle is likely in Karachi and coastal areas during Friday night and on Saturday and Sunday.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 30-32 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

In Hyderabad, partly cloudy weather is expected with maximum temperature remaining in the range of 34-36 C during the period.

Meanwhile, Hot and humid weather persisted in most parts of Sindh during the last 24 hours. However, coastal areas received scattered light rain/drizzle.

Sukkur, Mohenjo-Daro and Dadu remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 38 C.

Maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded 31 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 68 per cent.

Maximum temperature in Hyderabad was recorded 33 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 58 per cent.