PESHAWAR – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rains for Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday night and the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, rain with snowfall over mountains is expected in Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Swat, Pashawar, Mardan, Charsada, Malaknd, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur and Kohat on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, rain with snowfall over mountains is likely in Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Swat, Peshawa, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur and Kurram.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 15-17 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 14-16 C on Friday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most parts and cold in upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

However, some areas received scattered rains.

Rainfall (mm):

Upper Dir 07, Bacha Khan Airport, Kalam and Peshawar 01 each

Malam Jabba remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 05 C.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 17 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 83 per cent.