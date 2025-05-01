Rain, Windstorm hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi, causing power outages in twin cities

ISLAMABAD – A powerful rainstorm swept through Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday, bringing relief from the ongoing heat wave, but also causing significant disruptions as dozens of feeders tripped in the garrison city.

The downpour began in several parts of Islamabad in evening with dark clouds and strong winds set in. As the rain intensified, temperatures dropped, bring breathe of fresh wave amid scorching heat.

The storm’s impact was felt even more in Rawalpindi, where the rainfall caused widespread power outages. Strong winds, coupled with the downpour, led to electricity disruptions across the city. Rawalpindi Kachehri, Chaklala, and several other areas experienced power cuts as the storm swept through, leaving many residents without electricity.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Rain

Golra recorded 7 mm of rainfall, Shamsabad saw 6 mm, and both Rawalpindi Kachehri and Chaklala recorded 5 mm of rain. Saidpur Village received 4 mm of rain. Despite the disruption, the heavy rainfall has been credited with providing much-needed relief from the heat, cooling down the cities after days of sweltering temperatures.

Abbottabad region also saw thunderstorms, with frequent lightning and heavy rains, making the weather more pleasant. In Galyat and Thandiani areas, the rain continues to fall, with strong winds accompanying the storm. However, there are concerns about potential damage in some of these regions due to the severe weather conditions.

As the rain continues, residents of twin cities are hopeful that cooler weather will persist, but they are also calling for quick restoration of electricity services, as many are still without power in the wake of the storm.

Rain is expected to continue till the weekend, and the Met Office warned citizens about extreme weather condition that may damage loose structures in coming days.