PSL X: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars match abandoned due to rain

LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators versus Lahore Qalandars PSL X match was abandoned due to windstorms and rains at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday evening.

Both sides are now tied at nine ponts each. Qalandars are on the second place ahead of Gladiators due to better net run rate.

After being asked to bat first by Gladiators skipper Saud Shakeel, Qalandars reached 111/3 in 11.3 overs when windstorms and rains stopped play.

After losing key wicket of Fakhar Zaman in the first over, Muhammad Naeem (50) and Abdullah Shafique (53 not out) put Qalandars in a strong position by stitching a 102-run partnership for the second wicket.

Qalandars lost two quick wickets just before the start of rain. As it continued raining, the match was abandoned.

Abrar Ahmed bagged two wickets while Khurram Shahzad got one wicket.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi (capt), Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI: Saud Shakeel (capt), Finn Allen, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Hassan Nawaz, Mark Chapman, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed