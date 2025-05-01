AGL54.14▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)AIRLINK152.12▼ -8.16 (-0.05%)BOP9.12▼ -0.36 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.09▼ -0.72 (-0.09%)DCL9.73▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)DFML35.11▼ -3.41 (-0.09%)DGKC124.46▼ -3.29 (-0.03%)FCCL42.81▼ -0.92 (-0.02%)FFL14.21▼ -0.75 (-0.05%)HUBC131.94▼ -5.18 (-0.04%)HUMNL12.23▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM4.91▼ -0.33 (-0.06%)MLCF67.05▼ -1.87 (-0.03%)NBP81.84▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)OGDC200.38▼ -7.43 (-0.04%)PAEL41.5▼ -1.7 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.5 (-0.06%)PPL148.6▼ -8.5 (-0.05%)PRL27.71▼ -0.88 (-0.03%)PTC19.46▼ -1.12 (-0.05%)SEARL81.97▼ -2.62 (-0.03%)TELE6.82▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)TOMCL31.13▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)TPLP8.14▼ -0.68 (-0.08%)TREET18.19▼ -1.32 (-0.07%)TRG63.13▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)UNITY25.77▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.25▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars match abandoned due to rain

Psl X Quetta Gladiators Vs Lahore Qalandars Match Abandoned Due To Rain
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators versus Lahore Qalandars PSL X match was abandoned due to windstorms and rains at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday evening.

Both sides are now tied at nine ponts each. Qalandars are on the second place ahead of Gladiators due to better net run rate.

After being asked to bat first by Gladiators skipper Saud Shakeel, Qalandars reached 111/3 in 11.3 overs when windstorms and rains stopped play.

After losing key wicket of Fakhar Zaman in the first over, Muhammad Naeem (50) and Abdullah Shafique (53 not out) put Qalandars in a strong position by stitching a 102-run partnership for the second wicket.

Qalandars lost two quick wickets just before the start of rain. As it continued raining, the match was abandoned.

Abrar Ahmed bagged two wickets while Khurram Shahzad got one wicket.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi (capt), Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI: Saud Shakeel (capt), Finn Allen, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Hassan Nawaz, Mark Chapman, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather; intermittent rains, hailstorms predicted

  • Featured, PSL 2025

PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans by 87 runs

  • Featured, Gold Rate

Gold Rates jump Rs20,800 in April 2025, Where will bullion stop this year?

  • Featured, International, Pakistan

India’s RAW masterminded Pahalgam attack, Secret documents reveal

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer