PM Shehbaz lauds Beijing’s support in meeting with Ambassador amid Pak-India Tensions

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong where two sides shared views on evolving situation in South Asia and the geopolitical challenges facing Pakistan.

The meeting was particularly notable for its focus on the ongoing regional standoff between Pakistan and India, with Prime Minister Sharif emphasizing Islamabad’s position against Indian aggression. The premier conveyed his warm regards to Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, while expressing deep appreciation for China’s steadfast support in light of the recent developments in the region.

During the meeting, PM referred to recent telephone conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. He expressed gratitude for China’s understanding of Pakistan’s firm stance on India’s actions, particularly following India’s escalation since April 22, 2025, which Prime Minister Sharif described as increasingly aggressive.

A key point of discussion was Pakistan’s call for an impartial international investigation into the Pahalgam incident, with Sharif thanking China for supporting this request. He reiterated that this investigation is crucial to uphold justice and transparency amid the current tension.

Pakistan’s fight Against Terrorism was also discussed, with PM emphasizing the immense human and financial toll the country has endured. We lost over 90,000 lives and suffered $152 billion in economic losses in its fight against terrorism, he said, and warned that India’s aggressive posture could undermine Pakistan’s operations against groups such as ISKP, TTP, and BLA, which he claimed were operating from Afghan territory.

Prime Minister also condemned India’s recent actions to “weaponize water,” describing them as a violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. He stressed that no nation has the right to unilaterally withdraw from treaty obligations, and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. According to Sharif, a fair and lasting solution to the dispute remains crucial for enduring peace in the region.

Ambassador Jiang expressed China’s appreciation for Pakistan’s position and assured the Prime Minister of continued support in efforts to promote regional stability and peace.