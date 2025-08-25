Lahore, Punjab weather: More widespread monsoon rains likely

LAHORE – More widespread monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday evening/night and Tuesday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low-pressure system prevails over northern Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also affects most of the upper parts of the country.

Under these conditions, widespread intermittent monsoon rains are likely in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Layyah, Bhakkar, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalnagar and Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday evening/night and Tuesday. Isolated heavy rains may also occur in the northeastern districts.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Jhelum, Mandi Bahaudin, Gujranwala and Lahore. Widespread rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams. Rains and windstorms may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 28°C and 30°C on Tuesday and between 29°C and 31°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rain occurred in Lahore and parts of northeast Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Narowal 27, Sialkot (Airport 05, City 04), Kasur 04, Lahore (City, Airport 03), Gujranwala 03, Gujrat, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar 01

The maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 88 per cent.