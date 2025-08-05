Bahria Town shutting down operations in Pakistan after prolonged ‘battle for survival’

ISLAMABAD – Property Tycoon Malik Riaz pleads for relief as future of Pakistan’s largest private real estate venture Bahria Town hangs by a thread amid stern crackdown.

In recent revelation, Malik Riaz warned that Bahria Town is teetering on the edge of a complete shutdown amid an aggressive government clampdown. He painted quite grim picture of the company’s future, declaring that Bahria Town’s operations across the nation may soon grind to a halt.

“Our cash flow has collapsed completely. We are unable to provide basic services or pay the salaries of tens of thousands of employees,” Malik Riaz said. “We are standing at the edge of a total shutdown.”

The alarming statement comes as authorities tighten noose around him and his empire. According to Riaz, multiple Bahria Town employees have been arrested, the company’s bank accounts frozen, and vehicles seized—bringing day-to-day operations to a near standstill.

Bahria Town News

The situation escalated further earlier in the day when the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) announced a public auction of Malik Riaz’s high-profile properties, scheduled for August 7, 2025.

The dramatic developments have left investors, homeowners, and employees in a state of panic, with concerns growing over the fate of ongoing projects and completed housing societies in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and beyond.