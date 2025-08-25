TECNO, and Alkhidmat Foundation Unite to provide Lifeline for Flood Survivors in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – TECNO stepped forward to support families impacted by the recent devastating floods in Pakistan by joining hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to provide urgent relief supplies.

The unprecedented floods have caused widespread destruction across the country, resulting in the loss of lives, hundreds of injuries, and leaving thousands without food, shelter, and basic necessities. Recognizing the urgent need for assistance, TECNO, in collaboration with Alkhidmat Foundation, has distributed food packages and essential items to 300 affected families, with supplies designed to sustain them for at least 30 days.

This humanitarian initiative underscores TECNO’s commitment to going beyond technology and standing alongside the people of Pakistan in times of crisis. By extending this support, the brand aims to spread hope, resilience, and compassion in the affected communities.

Mr. Bruce, CEO of TECNO, expressed solidarity with the nation during this difficult time, stating:

“For us at TECNO, being part of Pakistan means standing with our people when they need it most. We are humbled to bring relief to families affected by these devastating floods. This is only the beginning, and TECNO is committed to providing more support in the future.”

The initiative highlights TECNO’s long-term dedication to humanitarian efforts, reminding everyone that the true strength of Pakistan lies in unity, kindness, and resilience. Through this partnership, TECNO and Alkhidmat Foundation hope to inspire collective action and compassion, proving that even in the toughest times, the spirit of Pakistan remains unshaken.