Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led govt, ECI

NEW DEHLI – Rahul Gandhi, the opposition leader in Indian Lok Sabha, has been arrested for announcing protest against BJB-led Modi government and Election Commission of India, the local media confirmed on Monday.

Priyanka Gandhi has also been arrested along with Rahul Gandhi. They were arrested after they announced a protesting rally against Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India.

“They [BJP] want us to remain silent. The truth is before the entire nation. We just want voters’ lists,” said Rahul Gandhi.

आज जब हम चुनाव आयोग से मिलने जा रहे थे, INDIA गठबंधन के सभी सांसदों को रोका गया और हिरासत में ले लिया गया। वोट चोरी की सच्चाई अब देश के सामने है। यह लड़ाई राजनीतिक नहीं – यह लोकतंत्र, संविधान और ‘एक व्यक्ति, एक वोट’ के अधिकार की रक्षा की लड़ाई है। एकजुट विपक्ष और देश का हर… pic.twitter.com/SutmUirCP8 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 11, 2025

The development took place just two days after Rahul Gandi, who belongs to leading opposition party Congress in India, held a detailed press conference and unveiled fake voters and fake voters’ lists.

The Modi government is under huge pressure at both domestic and international level after facing defeat during aggression against Pakistan. Pakistan military downed six Indian jets. The opposition had been demanding the Modi government to clarify the things and put the facts before the nation regarding Sandoor Operation.

Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission, in collaboration with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stole votes in the recent general elections.

“The truth is that we are not allowed to speak. The truth is before the nation. This is not a fight for politics, it is a fight to save the Constitution,” said Rahul at the time of his arrest.

He said, “This is a fight for ‘one man, one vote.’ We demand a clean and transparent voter list.”

Gandhi presented what he claimed were proofs of large-scale electoral fraud, stating that the rights of the people had been stolen. According to him, duplicate voter IDs were issued, fake residential addresses were registered in certain constituencies, and fabricated photographs were used in voter lists.

He further alleged that in the previous elections, the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and their associates attacked the Constitution and manipulated results in at least 100 constituencies. “If this rigging had not taken place, Narendra Modi would not be the Prime Minister today,” he claimed.

Calling the Election Commission’s actions “treason,” Gandhi announced his intention to pursue action against the alleged rigging.