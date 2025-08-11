NAB rejects reports of auctioning Imran Khan’s properties

ISLAMABAD – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday dismissed media reports claiming that the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is set to be auctioned, terming them “baseless.”

The NAB sources said that no orders have been issued for the auction of Imran Khan’s properties in connection with the £190 million case.

The officials clarified that the former prime minister has already surrendered in the case, and none of his assets are included in the court’s decision. The auction orders, they said, apply only to absconding accused.

As per court directives, the district administration is proceeding with the auction of three properties linked to proclaimed offenders. These include 405 kanals and 248 kanals of land in Mouza Mohra Noor, scheduled for auction today, as well as a plot on 3 Club Road, Islamabad, which was confiscated after the owners were declared absconders.

Earlier in the day, the reports emerged that Imran Khan’s properties were put to auction in a NAB reference against him.

The notice issued by the local administration, according to the reports, said that the auction would be held at Union Council Bhara Kahu, involving land in Mauza Mohra Noor measuring 248 kanals 8 marlas and 405 kanals 3 marlas.

Interested bidders are required to submit a pay order of Rs5 million in the name of the NAB chairman and may inspect the property prior to the sale.

The auction would be conducted under terms and conditions approved by the evaluation committee, with the relevant patwari providing necessary details to participants.

The notice stated that the auction was scheduled for today in Mauza Bhara Kahu; however, no participants had arrived as of the latest reports.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja expressed surprise over reports of an alleged auction of Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

In a post on social media platform X, he said the matter surfaced only today, adding that if such an auction was taking place, it would appear to be the result of a covert move.

He stated that the Bani Gala management was unaware of any such action and confirmed that the party’s legal team was investigating the matter to ascertain the facts.