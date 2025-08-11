Gold price plunges by Rs3,600 in Pakistan – Check new rates on August 11

KARACHI – Gold opened new business week with significant losses in local market of Pakistan amid decreasing global rates on Monday.

According to Sarafa Association, price of 24-karat gold dipped by Rs3,600 to settle at Rs358,800 while the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs3,086 with new rate dropping to Rs307,613 in local market.

The bearish momentum was also recorded in international bullion market where per ounce rate fell by $36 to $3,361.

Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 August 11

Per told gold price stands at Rs358,800 while the 10-gram is available for Rs307,613 in Pakistan on 11 August 2025.

In previous session on Saturday, the price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs300 and was sold at Rs362,400.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also dropped by Rs257 to Rs.310,699 from Rs 310,956 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down by 236 to Rs 284,817 from Rs 285,053.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) began the week on a positive note, with the benchmark index climbing 1,094.70 points on Monday.

As of the latest update, the index stands at 146,477.49, reflecting a 0.75% increase compared to the previous close of 145,382.79.

Market sentiment appeared upbeat, driven by renewed investor confidence and expectations of economic stability. Analysts attributed the upward trend to improved macroeconomic indicators and optimism surrounding corporate earnings for the upcoming quarter.

The rally was supported by buying activity across key sectors, including banking, cement, and energy.