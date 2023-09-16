ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today in the capital for sighting of the crescent of Rabi-ul-Awwal

Chairman of the Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting while of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal members will meet at their respective Headquarters today.

Officials, at the conclusion of meeting, will announce a decision about the sighting of the moon for the month of Rabiul Awwal, a known blessed month that marks the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Believers in parts of the world observe the birthday of Prophet Muhammad on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, which is likely to be held on September 27, 2023.

Pakistani states and organizations planned various programmes to highlight the character of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as the occasion marked with great reverence and devotion.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques for peace, progress, and prosperity of the country. Stringent security measures are also adopted on this occasion to avoid any untoward situation and to ensure the safe passage of the sacred day.