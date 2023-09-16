Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, who was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to injury, might miss the main event of World Cup 2023 as the speedster got a serious injury during the Pakistan-India game.

Naseem Shah, 20, made his debut for Men in Green in November 2019 and gained a lot of attention and praise for his exceptional pace and ability to generate bounce. Despite his tender age, Shah displayed great promise as a pacer and was seen as a potential future star in international cricket.

The speedster now faces a dire situation of being ruled out of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as medical tests revealed a serious injury in his right shoulder.

The latest scans show the injury could rule him out for the rest of the year as it will take some time to heal properly. His participation in the upcoming Test series in Australia remains doubtful.

PCB in a recent statement said the board’s medical team has been monitoring the status of the fast bowler’s injury and medical consultations with the experts are underway to provide the best possible care to the key pacer.

It said the PCB medical panel will decide on the fast bowler’s return to cricket based on further assessments.

The ace pacer was seen walking off in the ending overs during Pakistan-India in the Super Four round at the Asia Cup last week on the reserve day and was ruled out of the tournament after he sustained an injury to a muscle just below his bowling shoulder.

His absence would definitely affect Team Green as he remained at the forefront of the Pakistan pace attack along with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.