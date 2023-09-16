Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall of varying intensities for Lahore and parts of Punjab on Saturday night and the following two days.

According to the synoptic situation, moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper/central parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also likely to enter upper parts of the country from today.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/ thundershower is expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Multan, Khanewal, Sheikhupura, Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur on Saturday night and following two days.

Heavy falls are likely at isolated places in northeast districts on Saturday night.

Heavy falls are likely at isolated places in Potohar region and upper Punjab during the next couple of days.

In Lahore, partly cloudy weather and scattered rains are likely on Saturday night and the following two days.

Maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, parts of the province received rainfall of varying intensities during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Rawalpindi (Chaklala 72, Shamsabad 50), Islamabad (Bokra 59, Zero Point 54, Saidpur 37, Golra 19), Toba Tek Sing 28, Jhelum 23, Mangla 15, Murree 12, Jhang 09, Multan 03 and Khanewal 02

Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sargodha remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 37 C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 64 per cent.