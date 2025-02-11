Qaumi Bachat Bank new profit rate for Short Term Savings Certificate Feb 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) offers handsome profit on Short-Term Savings Certificates with maturity period of up to one year

The certificates were first launched in 2012 and these are designed specifically to meet the short term funding needs of the investors with maturity period of 3-months, 6-months & 1-year.

It is pledge-able and having 3-month, 6-month and 1-year maturity scheme and all Pakistani nationals as well as everseas Pakistanis are eligible to buy them.

An investor can deposit minimum Rs10,000 in this category while there is no maximum limit.

The Markaz Qaumi Bachat recently revised the profit rate on Short Term Savings Certificates on January 31, 2025, and it is still applicable.

Short Term Savings Certificates Profit Rate February 2025

The profit rate for three-month maturity has been fixed at 11.24 percent or Rs2,810 on investment of each Rs100,000 as compared to previous 12.76%.

Tthe profit rate for six-month maturity category has been fixed at 11.32% or Rs5,660 while the profit from 12-month maturity has been set at Rs11,380 or 11.38%.

Tax Deduction on STSC Profit Rate

Investors appearing in Active Taxpayer List will pay 15% in wake of withholding tax on the total profit.

However, the authorities will charge 30% of the yield/profit irrespective of date of investment and amount/profit.