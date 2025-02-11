Sharjeel accuses Imran Khan of undermining democracy

Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has dismissed Imran Khan’s latest allegations as an attempt to evade accountability and destabilize the political landscape. He asserted that all constitutional amendments follow a democratic process, labeling the PTI founder’s accusations against the judiciary as misleading. Reacting to Imran Khan’s open letter to the Army Chief, Memon claimed that the former prime minister had benefitted from former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar’s alleged favoritism during his tenure. “Saqib Nisar acted like a party worker for Imran Khan, and the public has not forgotten their alliance,” Memon stated, adding that the level of support Nisar extended to PTI was unprecedented in Pakistan’s history. Memon further alleged that after losing public backing, PTI leaders are now attempting to discredit democratic institutions.

He criticized Imran Khan’s past efforts to influence the judiciary and called his current complaints hypocritical. The senior minister warned that defaming state institutions for personal political gain is irresponsible and harmful to national stability.

He urged PTI leaders to respect democratic processes and avoid spreading false narratives, emphasizing that “Pakistan needs political maturity and stability, not divisive rhetoric fueled by personal grudges.”