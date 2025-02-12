PWDs call for strengthening disability rights commitments ahead of Global Disability Summit 2025

Activists for the rights of the Persons with disabilities (PWDs) have called for implementation of the national laws and legislation through enhancing the participation and leadership of persons with disabilities, particularly women, youth older people and transgender in humanitarian and development efforts.

They were speaking at a National Consultation on Disability Rights Legislation organized jointly by the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) and Sightsavers as part of the preparations for the upcoming Global Disability Summit (GDS) 2025.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including the government officials, civil society representatives, organizations of persons with disabilities, networks like Community Based Inclusive Development Network (CBIDN), National Forum of Women With Disabilities (NFWWD), Pakistan Development Alliance (PDA) and disability rights advocates, to evaluate the implementation status of Pakistan’s legal framework for disability rights and propose actionable recommendations to enhance inclusivity.

The consultation featured in-depth discussions on existing disability laws, including The ICT Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2020, alongside provincial laws, bills and policies on the subject. Participants engaged in interactive group discussions analyzing the strengths, gaps, and alignment of these laws with international standards, particularly in education, employment, healthcare, and accessibility.

The key focus of the session was Pakistan’s commitments to the Global Disability Summit 2025, with stakeholders deliberating on ways to enhance economic empowerment for persons with disabilities and foster stronger collaboration amongst the government, civil society, and the private sector.

During the consultation, ArifShamim, Director General Development and Social Welfare, Ministry of Human rights reaffirmed the government’s dedication to disability inclusion, stating, “Pakistan remains committed to strengthening disability rights and ensuring meaningful participation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of life. The insights gathered from this consultation will help shape our national pledges for the Global Disability Summit 2025 and reinforce our resolve for an inclusive future.”

AbiaAkram, representing National Forum of Women with Disabilities (NFWWD) highlighted the need of consultation and implementation of laws.

MunazzaGillani, Country Director of Sightsavers Pakistan & Middle East, emphasized the importance of collective action, adding, “This consultation has provided a platform for key stakeholders to collaborate and propose concrete actions that will strengthen Pakistan’s disability rights framework and implementation mechanisms.