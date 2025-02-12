UAE Dirham weakened against PKR – 12 February 2025

KARACHI – UAE Dirham exchange rate registered decline in open market of Pakistan as it stood at Rs75.90 on Wednesday, 12 February 2025.

The selling rate for the UAE currency in Pakistan also moved down to reach Rs76.55 in local currency market.

Dirham is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates. Overseas Pakistanis commonly need to convert the currency of their host country into Pakistani currency and this process is called currency exchange.

AED to PKR Rate Today

UAE Dirham rate stands at Rs75.90 in open market. So, the 1,000 Dirham will be equal to Rs75,090 in Pakistani currency.

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates enjoy close economic ties as the Gulf country has been extending support to it in challenging times.

The UAE has recently rolled over of its two deposits of $1 billion each placed with the central bank for another one year.

Both sides have also engaged in various ventures as recently as a UAE firm made investment in Pakistani ports.

More than two million Pakistani expatriates reside in the UAE where they are engaged in various employments and business in the country.

The overseas also play a key role in sending remittances to Pakistan. Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recorded an increase of 2 percent on a monthly basis, from $619.4 million in November to $631.5 million in December 2024.