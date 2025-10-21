Punjab’s first Mobile Police Station launched by CM Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – In move aimed at making police services more accessible, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the province’s first Mobile Police Station and Licensing Unit.

The sleek new mobile unit is small-scale police station on wheels, offering FIR registration for the first time outside traditional offices.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister inspected the mobile unit, which, for the first time, will offer FIR registration services along with the issuance and renewal of driving licenses, including learner, regular, international, and women’s licenses.

وزیرِ اعلیٰ پنجاب محترمہ مریم نواز شریف نے صوبے کے پہلے موبائل پولیس اسٹیشن اینڈ لائسنسنگ یونٹ پراجیکٹ کا باقاعدہ افتتاح کر دیا۔ 🚔📱

اس جدید منصوبے کے تحت شہریوں کو لرنر، ریگولر، تجدید شدہ، انٹرنیشنل اور وویمن ڈرائیونگ لائسنس کے اجرا کی سہولت اُن کی دہلیز پر فراہم کی جائے گی۔… pic.twitter.com/rqscHR9idZ — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) October 21, 2025

She handed over the keys to the respective officers and emphasized that staff should maintain a compassionate and citizen-friendly approach.

Mobile units are designed to serve a wide range of people, including girls’ education centers and working women, ensuring accessible police and licensing services. In total, 33 mobile police stations and licensing units will operate across Punjab.

After CM Maryam Nawaz’s directive, seven “Pink Mobile Police Stations” have been established, staffed entirely by women officers to cater to female citizens. A fixed schedule for the mobile units will be announced so that the public can be informed in advance of their visits.