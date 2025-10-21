Balochistan’s Growth in Focus as Field Marshal Meets Workshop Participants

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir addressed participants of 17th National Workshop Balochistan at the General Headquarters (GHQ) today, ISPR said.

During the meeting, the Army Chief praised Baloch people, calling them dynamic, courageous, and patriotic, and true wealth of mineral rich region. He highlighted federal and provincial development initiatives aimed at promoting social and economic growth through a people-centered approach.

Stressing importance of utilizing Balochistan’s vast economic potential, the top general stressed that local communities should directly benefit from these resources. He also lauded the constructive role of civil society and youth in promoting sustainable development, noting their efforts to prioritize long-term prosperity over personal or political agendas.

COAS Munir warned against India-backed proxies, Fitna-e-Hind and Fitna-e-Khawarij, involved in spreading unrest under anti-development agendas, and reaffirmed ongoing operations to eliminate these threats in Balochistan.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability while cautioning that any violation of the country’s territorial integrity, direct or indirect, would be met with a decisive response to safeguard citizens’ lives and property.

The session concluded with an informal open question-and-answer segment, allowing participants to engage directly with the Army Chief.