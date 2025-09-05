Punjab police: Guardians of humanity in floods

UPON hearing the name of Punjab Police, one may conjure the image of a tyrannical, oppressive force.

However, during the recent trials brought about by the devastating floods, the exemplary performance of the officers and personnel of the Punjab Police, under the leadership of IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar, has proven the police to be a protector of the people engulfed in turbulent waters. The police have won the hearts of the public through their commitment to human service. The recent floods in Punjab devastated thousands of communities, inundated fields, and left many in dire situations. Heavy rains and riverine flooding disrupted life and exposed people to grave risks. Yet, the Punjab Police not only upheld law and order but also played a historic humanitarian role. When people were trapped with livestock and possessions, police personnel became the first responders, rescuing men, women, and children by boats—a feature of their service rarely highlighted.

Officers and personnel of Punjab Police, along with hundreds of vehicles and boats, are actively engaged in the evacuation of affected citizens and relief operations around the clock. So far, thousands of affected individuals, including livestock, have been rescued from flooded areas and brought to safety. In relief camps, displaced victims are being provided with security, food, clean water, and medical supplies. Continuous coordination with the district administration, rescue services, and PDMA is in place, with ongoing patrolling of rivers and low-lying areas and constant monitoring of flood conditions from police control rooms.

Undoubtedly, all resources are being mobilized to protect citizens’ lives and property. IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar is personally overseeing the relief efforts in the affected areas. Dr. Usman Anwar stated that Pakistan is currently facing one of the worst floods in history; therefore, assisting and rehabilitating the displaced individuals is a national and moral responsibility for all citizens. He emphasized that the police are vigilant and ready to ensure the provision of assistance, protection, and facilities for flood-affected citizens by utilizing all available resources. Every possible measure is being taken to safeguard lives and property.

Under the non-stop rescue and relief operation for flood victims, over 15,000 officers and personnel from Punjab Police, along with more than 700 vehicles, 288 motorcycles, 74 motorboats, and other resources are participating in the evacuation and relief efforts across the province, including Lahore. The number of victims rescued by the Punjab Police has now exceeded 74,000. Additionally, over 50,000 livestock have been safely evacuated from flood-hit areas. Regular patrolling by the police is ongoing in villages and populations along the riverbanks. The police teams stationed at the river checkpoints are alert and all police motorboats are engaged in assisting victims and relief efforts. The Punjab Police has established 388 relief camps in the affected areas of the province, and over 700 villages in flood-hit regions have been evacuated so far. In Lahore, more than 200 individuals have been rescued and brought to safety. Continuous patrolling by the police is underway in the affected areas to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property. In light of the floods in Punjab, expert divers have also been called upon by the Lahore Police.

Police officers and personnel are playing a frontline role in relief and rescue efforts, with field officers monitoring operations in flood-hit areas. Diligent police teams are risking their lives to save people, distribute food and assist in relief camps alongside other organizations. Their services show that the police are not just a law enforcement body but also a guardian of humanity. With a compassionate attitude towards flood victims, they have instilled hope and gained public acknowledgment for providing every possible facility in this challenging time. This conduct is proving a milestone in bridging the trust gap between the police and the public. The Punjab Police has not confined itself to enforcing law but has acted as a service-oriented institution, highlighting its positive face and strengthening public trust. The credit goes to IG Dr. Usman Anwar, under whose leadership the police have emerged as a true support, guardian, and savior. God willing, this spirit and sacrifice will continue, further solidifying the bond between the police and the people.

Looking at human history, police forces have always played a role in eradicating crime, establishing peace, and upholding the rule of law under different names. Over time, these duties have evolved. In Pakistan, after 9/11, rising terrorism and bombings expanded the traditional responsibilities of the police. In today’s global context, reforms at national, provincial, and local levels have become imperative. Unfortunately, governmental and political interference, as well as the use of police for group interests, has weakened this vital institution. Yet, the recent humanitarian role of the police during natural disasters has offered a refreshing new dimension to their image. Alongside the Pakistan Army and other security agencies, police officers have also laid down their lives in the line of duty, leaving behind stories of bravery and sacrifice.

Despite this, the sacrifices and services of the police often remain overshadowed, while their negative aspects such as corruption, abuse, and misuse of power are disproportionately highlighted. Police martyrs and veterans continue to be deprived of due recognition. The time has therefore come to free the police department from political interference, uplift its morale, and help restore public trust. Doing so would not only improve its image but also resolve longstanding complaints and allow the police to truly function as a national service organization.

—The writer is Chairman, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan.

([email protected])