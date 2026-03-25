Family Festival at PNCA Promises a Day of Fun, Food, and Entertainment for All Ages

ISLAMABAD — Get ready for an exciting day of family-friendly entertainment as the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) hosts a vibrant Family Festival on March 29th, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The festival is designed to offer something for everyone, bringing together a lively mix of activities, entertainment, and culinary experiences. Families can look forward to interactive play zones for kids, ensuring a fun and engaging environment for younger attendees.

Adding to the festive spirit, the event will feature a food court showcasing some of Islamabad’s biggest brands, alongside a variety of stalls hosted by well-known vendors, offering unique products and treats.

The day will be packed with fun activities and entertainment, highlighted by live performances from Bilal Saeed and Annie Khalid, promising an unforgettable musical experience. The event will be hosted by Ahmed Godil, keeping the energy high throughout the day.

Tickets for the Family Festival are available online via Bookkaru, and can also be purchased on-site at the venue.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a day filled with music, food, shopping, and family fun — all under one roof at PNCA.

For further information and ticket bookings, visit Bookkaru or purchase tickets at the venue on the event day.