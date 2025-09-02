Punjab University postpones written exams due to rains, floods

LAHORE – The University of Punjab has postponed written examinations of various classes due to torrential rains and intense flood situation.

The university has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the exams scheduled on September 11 have been postponed, adding that new dates will be announced later.

“It is hereby notified that Written Examinations of University of the Punjab M.A/M.Sc Part I,II, BBA (Hons) (Third & Fourth Year) BS Home Economics (FYDP) (First Second & Third Year), BS Home Economics Part-II (4th Year) being scheduled on 11-09-2025 are hereby postponed due to torrential rains and intense flood situation,” read the notification.

“New dates will be announced later,” the university added.