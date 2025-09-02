Are there visa on arrival countries for Emirates ID Card holders?

DUBAI – Emirates ID card is issued by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to its citizens and residents, including overseas Pakistanis.

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security-ICP is the competent authority to issue the card.

It is a legal requirement for all UAE citizens and residents to apply for the Emirates ID card and carry it with them at all times.

The Emirates ID can be used for various purposes including availing government services, to vote in the elections of Federal National Council and as a document to pass immigration through the eGates and smart gates at several airports in the UAE.

Emirates ID Visa on Arrival Countries

Since Emirates ID is an identity document, it does not grant the residents, who hold the card, visa-free access or visa-on-arrival access to other countries.

However, the UAE citizens holding the Emirate ID can use it as a travel document for UAE citizens to travel within the GCC.

The visa free access visa on arrival facility is extended by some countries to the UAE citizens only.

Emirates ID Cost Update

The UAE residents can obtain the Emirates ID with two or three years validity. There is a different fee schedule for both categories.

Emirates ID with two years validity cost AED270-310 while it would be AED370-410 for three years validity.