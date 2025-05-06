Punjab to devise action plan to check sale of stolen jewellery

LAHORE – Punjab will devise action plan after due consultations with stakeholders to check sale of stolen jewellery.

“Action plan will be devised after consultation with Jewellers’ representatives to prevent the sale of stolen jewellery. Modern technology will be used to discourage this illegal activity”, said Additional Inspector General of Police Shehzada Sultan during meeting with a 15-member delegation led by Muhammad Ahmed, Chairman of the Lahore Division Sarafa and Jewellers Association.

DIG Waqas Nazir, DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza, and SSP Investigation Muhammad Naveed were also present.

Muhammad Ahmed demanded resumption of Police patrols in the jewellery markets. He said that the CIA (Crime Investigation Agency) should engage relevant association officials whenever a jeweller intended to resolve matters amicably.

Additional IG Punjab assured that modern technology would be used to find a permanent solution to this issue, for which the association’s cooperation would be essential. He announced the formation of a committee to ensure proper communication between the Police and jewellers, where unresolved issues would be addressed.

He also mentioned that modern technology will be employed for jewellers and their craftsmen who travel domestically for business purposes to help prevent any untoward incidents.

He emphasised that jewellers should be extremely cautious when purchasing jewellery, ensuring they record complete buyer details and keep a copy of the national identity card. He assured the delegation that no CIA officer would harass any jeweller illegally, and no action would be taken without the assistance of association officials.