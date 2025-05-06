AGL53.2▼ -2.58 (-0.05%)AIRLINK153.32▼ -2.8 (-0.02%)BOP9.79▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.09▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DCL10.46▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)DFML35.02▼ -2.31 (-0.06%)DGKC135.99▼ -2.72 (-0.02%)FCCL44.04▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)FFL14.63▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)HUBC133.47▼ -2.08 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.85▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.38▲ 0.22 (0.05%)KOSM5.42▲ 0.35 (0.07%)MLCF70.2▼ -1.4 (-0.02%)NBP84.32▼ -0.92 (-0.01%)OGDC202.93▲ 2.71 (0.01%)PAEL43.1▼ -0.79 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.82▲ 0.11 (0.01%)PPL151.8▲ 3.32 (0.02%)PRL29.52▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PTC20.39▼ -0.46 (-0.02%)SEARL81.51▼ -1.96 (-0.02%)TELE7.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL31.15▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP8.32▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TREET19.9▲ 0.49 (0.03%)TRG64.08▲ 0.45 (0.01%)UNITY26.17▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Algeria supports Peaceful Solutions in Call with Pakistan FM amid regional strains

Algeria supports Peaceful Solutions in Call with Pakistan FM amid regional strains
ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar had a word with Algerian State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Attaf amid tensions in South Asia.

During exchange, both ministers emphasized strong political will of their respective leaderships to deepen and strengthen Algerian-Pakistani relations. They expressed mutual commitment to elevating bilateral cooperation across various sectors to the highest possible level.

The conversation also touched upon regional issues, particularly developments in the Indian subcontinent. Minister Ahmed Attaf reiterated Algeria’s longstanding position in favor of dialogue and diplomacy, stressing the importance of preserving regional peace and stability.

He underscored the necessity of resolving disputes through peaceful means, in line with Algeria’s principles of international cooperation and conflict resolution.

The call shows growing momentum in Algeria’s diplomatic engagement with Asian partners and underscores both countries’ desire to enhance collaboration in political, economic, and multilateral arenas.

Pakistan to not give up its share of water under IWT: DPM Dar

Web Desk (Lahore)

