France announces tightening of citizenship for foreigners: Here are new requirements

PARIS – France has also joined the bandwagon, tightening citizenship for foreigners in a bid to curb immigration as far right Interior Minister expects to become the next president.

In a memo sent out to public officials in prefects (regions), it has been clarified that applications for citizenship who have previously been in the country without legal status will be denied, as authorities will accord approval to those who have respected French legal standards.

One of the central reforms focuses on raising the bar for French language proficiency. With the new amendments, the government intends to make the oral language exam more rigorous, aiming to better assess applicants’ real-life communication abilities.

Beginning January 2026, applicants will face a new exam designed to test their knowledge of French history and civic values. The goal is to ensure that new citizens are not only linguistically prepared but also well-versed in the nation’s cultural foundations and democratic principles.

As part of the tightening of the rules, economic self-sufficiency is also being prioritized. Applicants seeking French citizenship will need to demonstrate stable, independent income and prove they are not reliant on government assistance. Authorities might also seek an employment contract before granting citizenship.

Interior minister Bruno Retailleau, a leading figure in the Les Républicains party and a potential presidential contender, has circulated a five-page directive to regional governors. It includes a charter outlining the rights and responsibilities of French citizens, reinforcing the idea that citizenship entails not just benefits but clear civic obligations.

As per the circular, applicants for citizenship would be required to complete a level B2 oral and written exam besides ensuring that their criminal record is clean. Moreover, the applicants who have been sentenced for six months or more in jail will have their applications denied.

Undocumented migrants will also be impacted, as authorities are instructed to deny applications from individuals who do not have legal residency status. Authorities will also assess how well applicants have adapted to French society, with the required integration period now extended to five years.

In a press conference, the minister accepted that he was tightening the rules for citizenship but also defended the move, saying becoming French must be earned, and we must be very, very demanding.