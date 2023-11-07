LAHORE – The Punjab Government has imposed a smart lockdown in the seven most polluted districts from November 9 to November 12.

Movement will be restricted in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, and Narowal districts having the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) and as such potential hotspots for Conjunctivitis due to smog.

“The spread of Conjunctivitis/Pink Eye due to bacterial or viral infection, smoke, dust or chemical exposure is increasing day by day, which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health”, reads a notification issued by the Punjab Health Department.

“All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas, gymnasiums, schools (public and private), and offices (public and private) shall remain closed in these areas. There shall be limited movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport”, the notification reads further.

However, pharmacies/medical stores, medical facilities and vaccination centres, petrol pumps, oil depots, tandoors, bakeries, grocery/karyana stores, milk/dairy shops, sweet shops, vegetable/fruit shops, chicken/meat shops, E-commerce / postal/courier services and utility services (electricity, natural gas, internet, cellular networks/telecom will continue to operate as per normal routine.

Large departmental stores will only keep their grocery/ pharmacy sections open while all other sections will remain closed.

Officials of government departments on duty will be exempted if duly notified by respective departments.

Other exemptions:

Judges, lawyers, court staff, personnel related to health services including hospitals, clinics, laboratories collection points and medical stores, law enforcement agencies, essential services/offices, WASAS, Municipalities, WAPDA, NTDC, DISCOS and SNGPL, takeaway /home delivery from restaurants and persons in need of medical care with two attendants where necessary, going to buy grocery and medicines, necessary/unavoidable religious rites like the last rites, Namaz- e-Janaza, burial and related events.