LAHORE – Punjab police have re-arrested noted women activist of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Sanam Javed shortly after she was released from the Kot Lakhpat Jail on Wednesday.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered the release of eminent member of the PTI, including women activists, in connection with the May 9 attacks.

Khan, who was arrested months back, was then taken by lady police personnel to the police station.

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge Arshad Javaid took the bail plea of the PTI activist Sanam Javed and co-accused Taj Muhammad and Muhammad Tanvir.

ATC approved Sanam Javed Khan’s bail against Rs2lac surety bonds and ordered her release from jail.

The female PTI worker and several others are facing serious charges of vandalism PML-N office in Lahore’s Model Town.

Deadly clashes were triggered across the country after PTI chairman Imran Khan was arrested in May this year.

May 9 protests also include attacks on army installations and the Corps Commander’s House.