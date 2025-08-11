Punjab retrieves state land worth Rs870 million

LAHORE – On the orders of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, state land measuring eight kanals and 14 marlas has been retrieved from illegal occupants in different districts of the province.

The land, valued at over Rs 870 million, belonged to various government departments. Squatters had encroached upon the state land and constructed shops illegally.

According to the investigations, the departments concerned had tried their best to evict the illegal occupants, but to no avail. On the intervention and orders of the Ombudsman Punjab, the land has been retrieved.

Before retrieving the land, the demarcation was carried out by the law. The action reflects the Ombudsman Punjab’s impartial and result-oriented stance against encroachments and misuse of public land.