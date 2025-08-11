NADRA CNIC Updated Fees, Guide to Apply Online August 2025

ISLAMABAD – If you are looking to get your ID Card from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), this blog will be really helpful for you as we walk you through its registration process, Updated Fee Structure, and other details.

NADRA continues to improve its services, making it more efficient while supporting country’s ongoing digital transformation.

ID Card Fee in Pakistan 2025

According to NADRA, fee to get new Smart CNIC now stands is Rs750 for normal processing, 1,500 for urgent requests, and 2,500 for executive processing.

ID Card Renewal Fee 2025

Renewal fees have also been adjusted, with standard renewal costing 400 and executive renewals priced at PKR 2,150. Smart CNIC renewals range from PKR 750 to PKR 2,500 depending on the speed of processing.

Document Processing Type Fee Smart CNIC Renewal Normal 750 Urgent — Executive 2,500 Standard Renewal — 400 Executive Renewal — 2,150

NADRA improved its registration centers and online platforms to provide smoother application experience. Masses are encouraged to apply or renew their identity documents promptly to ensure uninterrupted access to government services, social welfare programs, and financial benefits.

ID Card Application Procedure

Get a Token: You need to visit NADRA registration center to get a token and wait for your turn.

Biometric Verification: When called, complete biometric verification; a parent or sibling must also verify their biometrics.

Data Submission: Provide your personal information; fingerprints and photograph will be taken. Review your application form carefully for errors and request corrections if needed.

Form Verification: The application requires biometric verification from a parent or sibling. If unavailable, verification can be done by a gazetted officer or a public representative.

For applicants under legal guardianship, verification by a gazetted officer or public representative is mandatory, with a witness holding a valid CNIC and NADRA affidavit ‘B’.

NADRA officer will conduct an interview to confirm your identity by asking questions about your family.