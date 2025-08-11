Pakistan condemns India’s misleading claims over Field Marshal’s remarks in US

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani officials slammed Indian External Affairs ministry for what it calls blatant distortion of Field Marshal Asim Munir’s statements during his recent US visit.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim, who recently completed his second whirlwind trip to the US in under two months, made headlines at a glittering event in Florida. Indian media twisted his words into claims of “nuclear blackmail” and accused Islamabad of harboring terrorist ties, charges Islamabad angrily dismissed as “baseless,” “irresponsible,” and a “desperate attempt” to shift blame.

Indian officials even slammed Islamabad for making such remarks on friendly third country soil, drawing sharp warning against unnecessary foreign involvement in the bitter rivalry.

MoFA tore into New Delhi’s chronic habit of war-mongering and misinformation, vowing Pakistan remains disciplined and responsible nuclear state committed to peace but warning that any Indian aggression would be met with a swift and matching strike.

This explosive exchange comes hot on heels of deadly clashes, where dogfights and airstrikes left civilians dead, jets downed, and tensions at an all-time high.

Adding fuel to fire, US President Trump’s recent trade war against India, including a punishing 25pc tariff hike on Indian goods, pushed Modi administration into diplomatic corner, just as Modi’s government faces mounting pressure from angry businesses and political backlashes.