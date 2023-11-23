Punjab Police announced Constable, Lady Constable, and other job openings for 2023, and individuals who are interested to join the force can apply in coming days.

IG Punjab Dr Usman approved the recruitment drive to include an additional 4,000 people in the force and the proposal has been forwarded to the cabinet in this regard.

The constables will be recruited to manage administration matters.

After getting the nod of the provincial administration, the Punjab police department will formally advertise the jobs.

How to apply for Punjab Police jobs in 2023 online

Visit Punjab police portal www.punjabpolice.gov.pk

Enter all the necessary fields with your personal information and upload the required document and submit application

If you get shortlisted, it will contact you to schedule an interview

Stay tuned with Roll Number Slips for the written test, about one week after the written test

Applications without paid deposit slips will be rejected

Who can apply for Punjab police constable