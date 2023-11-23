KARACHI – Ayesha Shah, the sister of Pakistani internet sensation Ahmad Shah, passed away after a brief illness.

Ahmad Shah, who rose to fame overnight with his funny clip, shared a shocking development online.

A post shared on Shah’s Instagram revealed the heart-wrenching news for fans.

A previous post said, “For past few days, Ayesha had been hospitalized due to an illness”.

It said “We ask Allah to grant Aisha, the sister of Ahmad, a higher rank in Jannat al-Firdous and patience for her family. Ameen”.

For the unversed audience, Ahmed Shah and his brother Abu Bakr got millions of followers as their clip went viral.

Ahmad first went viral after his clip ‘peeche to dekho’ went viral.