LAHORE – Punjab Police have invited applications for various posts of Senior Station Assistant (SSA) and Police Station Assistant (PSA) from across the province.

There are 835 vacant positions for PSA (Scale 7) and 21 SSA (Scale 9), shows an advertisement released by the Punjab Police for the mega recruitment drive.

How To Apply for PSA, SSA Posts

Candidates can download the application forms from the official Punjab Police website. They need submit the filled form along with attested copies of qualification certificates at relevant police lines.

Deadline

The application submission deadline is October 28, 2023.

Eligibility for SSA Jobs

Men, women and transgender persons aged between 18 to 25 are eligible to apply for the post. Age relaxation will be provided as per the Punjab government’s policy.

All applicants are required to possess domicile of the relevant district.

The minimum qualification required for the SSA post is an intermediate degree in Computer Science (ICS), coupled with three-year experience in relevant field.

Eligibility for PSA Jobs

Men, women and transgender persons aged between 18 to 25 are eligible to apply for the post. Age relaxation will be provided as per the Punjab government’s policy.

All applicants are required to possess domicile of the relevant district.

Applicants applying for the post must have a degree in ICS an MS Office certificate from a recognized institute along with an English typing speed of 35 words per minute (WPM) and 25 WPM in Urdu.

Quotas

Punjab police have fixed 15 percent quota for women candidates, five percent for minority applicants and three percent for people with disabilities.

Selection Process

The candidate will take a written test, followed by a typing test. Successful candidates who pass both the tests will be invited for interview.

District-wise distribution of PSA Posts

Lahore: 199 positions

Sheikhupura: 24 positions

Nankana Sb: 8 positions

Kasur: 4 positions

Faisalabad: 38 positions

Chiniot: 5 positions

Jhang: 4 positions

T.T Singh: 3 positions

Gujranwala: 52 positions

Gujrat: 24 positions

Hafizabad: 6 positions

Mandi Bahauddin: 5 positions

Sialkot: 50 positions

Narowal: 12 positions

Sargodha: 32 positions

Bhakkar: 4 positions

Khushab: 12 positions

Mianwali: 25 positions

Sahiwal: 4 positions

Okara: 1 position

Pakpattan: 3 positions

Rawalpindi: 61 positions

Attock: 10 positions

Chakwal: 15 positions

Jehlum: 12 positions

Multan: 71 positions

Lodhran: 8 positions

Khanewal: 13 positions

Vehari: 6 positions

Bahawalpur: 7 positions

Bahawalnagar: 3 positions

Rahimyar Khan: 18 positions

DG Khan: 40 positions

Layyah: 6 positions

Muzaffargarh: 32 positions

Rajanpur: 17 positions

District-wise distribution of SSA Posts

Lahore: 5 positions

Faisalabad: 1 position

Gujranwala: 1 position

Sargodha: 1 position

Sahiwal: 1 position

Rawalpindi: 3 positions

Multan: 8 positions

Bahawalpur: 4 positions

DG Khan: 5 positions