LAHORE – Punjab Police have invited applications for various posts of Senior Station Assistant (SSA) and Police Station Assistant (PSA) from across the province.
There are 835 vacant positions for PSA (Scale 7) and 21 SSA (Scale 9), shows an advertisement released by the Punjab Police for the mega recruitment drive.
How To Apply for PSA, SSA Posts
Candidates can download the application forms from the official Punjab Police website. They need submit the filled form along with attested copies of qualification certificates at relevant police lines.
Deadline
The application submission deadline is October 28, 2023.
Eligibility for SSA Jobs
Men, women and transgender persons aged between 18 to 25 are eligible to apply for the post. Age relaxation will be provided as per the Punjab government’s policy.
All applicants are required to possess domicile of the relevant district.
The minimum qualification required for the SSA post is an intermediate degree in Computer Science (ICS), coupled with three-year experience in relevant field.
Eligibility for PSA Jobs
Men, women and transgender persons aged between 18 to 25 are eligible to apply for the post. Age relaxation will be provided as per the Punjab government’s policy.
All applicants are required to possess domicile of the relevant district.
Applicants applying for the post must have a degree in ICS an MS Office certificate from a recognized institute along with an English typing speed of 35 words per minute (WPM) and 25 WPM in Urdu.
Quotas
Punjab police have fixed 15 percent quota for women candidates, five percent for minority applicants and three percent for people with disabilities.
Selection Process
The candidate will take a written test, followed by a typing test. Successful candidates who pass both the tests will be invited for interview.
District-wise distribution of PSA Posts
Lahore: 199 positions
Sheikhupura: 24 positions
Nankana Sb: 8 positions
Kasur: 4 positions
Faisalabad: 38 positions
Chiniot: 5 positions
Jhang: 4 positions
T.T Singh: 3 positions
Gujranwala: 52 positions
Gujrat: 24 positions
Hafizabad: 6 positions
Mandi Bahauddin: 5 positions
Sialkot: 50 positions
Narowal: 12 positions
Sargodha: 32 positions
Bhakkar: 4 positions
Khushab: 12 positions
Mianwali: 25 positions
Sahiwal: 4 positions
Okara: 1 position
Pakpattan: 3 positions
Rawalpindi: 61 positions
Attock: 10 positions
Chakwal: 15 positions
Jehlum: 12 positions
Multan: 71 positions
Lodhran: 8 positions
Khanewal: 13 positions
Vehari: 6 positions
Bahawalpur: 7 positions
Bahawalnagar: 3 positions
Rahimyar Khan: 18 positions
DG Khan: 40 positions
Layyah: 6 positions
Muzaffargarh: 32 positions
Rajanpur: 17 positions
District-wise distribution of SSA Posts
Lahore: 5 positions
Faisalabad: 1 position
Gujranwala: 1 position
Sargodha: 1 position
Sahiwal: 1 position
Rawalpindi: 3 positions
Multan: 8 positions
Bahawalpur: 4 positions
DG Khan: 5 positions